SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,389. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

