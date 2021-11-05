SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$32.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSRM. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

SSRM traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.47. The company had a trading volume of 216,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.41. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$27.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

