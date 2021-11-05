Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47. 27,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 378,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The company has a market cap of $761.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.61 million for the quarter.
About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
