Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47. 27,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 378,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The company has a market cap of $761.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.61 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,700,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

