Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.61).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 453.70 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

