Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 74.58 ($0.97) on Friday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £296.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.05.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
