Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SLI opened at GBX 74.58 ($0.97) on Friday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £296.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.05.

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

