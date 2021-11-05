Stantec Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE STN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.34. 27,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.61 and a one year high of C$72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$940.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

