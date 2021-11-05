State Street Corp Acquires 25,967 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.16% of Spire worth $118,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Spire by 3,467.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Spire by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 523,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

