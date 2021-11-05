State Street Corp Has $117.14 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,769,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $117,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth about $37,776,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $24,361,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 151.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $70.78 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

