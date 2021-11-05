State Street Corp Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $109,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.28 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

