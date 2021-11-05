State Street Corp Raises Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Street Corp boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $110,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1,175.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.36. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

CNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

