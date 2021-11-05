State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $113,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,154,000 after buying an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 289,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

