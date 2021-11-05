Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
