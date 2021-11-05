Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $643.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.84. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.43 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 16.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

