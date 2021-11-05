Stem (OTCMKTS:STMH) Shares Down 14.7%

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) traded down 14.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. 3,237,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 834% from the average session volume of 346,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

