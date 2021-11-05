Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $67.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

