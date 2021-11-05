Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $67.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
