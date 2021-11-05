Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SBT stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.57 million, a PE ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

