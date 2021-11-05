Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $317,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

