stETH (STETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

