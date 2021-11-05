Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.60.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,001. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.