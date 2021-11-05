Steven Yi Sells 86,182 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.
About MediaAlpha
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
