Steven Yi Sells 86,182 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.86. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

