Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 201.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 20,422 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the period.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.52 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

