Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ENLC. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.