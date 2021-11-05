Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWGS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EWGS opened at $84.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78.

