Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

