Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 145,619 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 256,763 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

