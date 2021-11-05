Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,053 iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $135.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $141.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $132.39.

