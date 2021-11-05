Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE APP opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $101.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.52.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,868 shares of company stock worth $56,117,939 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.