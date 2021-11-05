Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,401,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

