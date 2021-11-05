STK Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One STK coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a total market cap of $432,256.27 and $5,450.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STK has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.