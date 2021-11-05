Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
Shares of HHC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $113.20.
In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.