Stock Repurchase Plan Authorized by The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.