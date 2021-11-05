Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,522 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,289% compared to the average volume of 340 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 57,936 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Revlon by 132.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revlon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revlon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $636.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $497.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revlon will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.