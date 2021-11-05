StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 173,190 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.