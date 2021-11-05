StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.00

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 4,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $300,028.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,313. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 173,190 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

