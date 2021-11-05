StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) PT Raised to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SVAUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

