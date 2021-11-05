Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,861. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,949,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,519,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $139,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 898,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 33.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

