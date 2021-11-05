Stuart M. Grant Buys 15,505 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,143.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EYEN opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

