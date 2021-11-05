Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on November 30th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $389,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,503 shares of company stock valued at $885,205 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 120.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.65% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $26,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

