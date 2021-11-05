Summit Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 30.83%.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $351.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

