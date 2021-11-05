Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

