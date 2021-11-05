Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
