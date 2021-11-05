Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SUM stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. 1,221,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,288. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Summit Materials has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Materials stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Summit Materials worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

