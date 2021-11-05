Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. Sunoco has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUN. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

