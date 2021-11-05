Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Superior Gold has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Superior Gold Company Profile
