Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 12,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

