Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

