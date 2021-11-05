sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $130.24 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $130.24 million and $4.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 130,071,362 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.