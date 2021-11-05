Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 31,384 Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

