Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) by 30.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Eneti were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

NETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. Eneti Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $159.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.22%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

