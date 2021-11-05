Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $316,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period.

IJAN stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

