Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $316,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.46% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period.

IJAN stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.