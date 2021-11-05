Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $305,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 614,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after buying an additional 280,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

