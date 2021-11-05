Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $324,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.25% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $33.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.