Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,909 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $88.48 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.31 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

