SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.